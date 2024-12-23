Navigating the holiday season can be challenging, especially when tensions run high with family members who have differing political or social views. That said, gift-giving offers a unique opportunity to connect or provide some relief—whether through humor, utility, or shared experiences.

Here are some thoughtful and amusing gift ideas that might bring a smile to a fellow progressive’s face or help bridge the gap with your insufferable MAGA uncle—before Donald Trump gets inaugurated again and all hell breaks loose.

Disclaimer: Daily Kos does not endorse and has not received payment for any of these products.

It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it. Make that someone Trump with a toilet brush that makes use of his nest of hair and toilet paper emblazoned with his face—a gag gift for that fellow traveler who needs a good laugh after the dumpster fire of a year we lived through.

Purchase here via Amazon.

2. Bathing essentials from LUSH

LUSH’s popular candy-scented “Snow Fairy” bath bomb or bubble bath wand is sure to be a hit with the self-care queen in your life. As democracy teeters on the brink, the “Yog Nog” gift set, including a warm gourmand shower gel, bath bomb, lotion, and body spray, will make them feel clean and new, even if this godforsaken world makes us feel like we’ve lived through centuries.

Purchase here via LUSH.

It’s easy to feel helpless and apoplectic during times like these. However, only a few books can be this short and accessible while having real-life impact and relevancy. American historian Timothy Snyder’s “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century” is one of them.

In it, Snyder gives specific guidance on what you, as an individual, can do to survive an authoritarian regime, should one ever transpire.

Purchase here via Bookshop or here via Amazon.

This product is a thoughtful gift for that MAGA uncle whose body has been molded to the sofa because he watches so much Fox News and needs to keep water and other essentials within reach.

Purchase here via Uncommon Goods.

5. Baking classes at Sur la Table

Other than soaking in a hot bath and going to sleep, baking remains at the top of many Americans’ lists of de-stressing activities. Retailer Sur la Table offers a variety of cooking lessons, including a holiday baking class and a French pastry tutorial. So, when you or a friend need to pretend that “This is fine,” just head to the SLT kitchen to learn something new, chop and stir those complex emotions, and bake something delicious to stuff in your belly and tamp down your anxiety.

Purchase here via Sur la Table.

6. A luxury “daycation” via Resort Pass

You don't need to check into a pricey hotel in order to use its luxurious amenities. A new app called Resort Pass allows resorts and luxury hotels in your city to provide pool and spa day passes for a daily rate, ranging on average from $70 to $100.

Trust me, you’ll want to save this for a rainy (or an especially Trumpy) day.

Purchase here via Resort Pass.

7. “What the actual f*ck?” sticky notes

Because, well, you know why.

Purchase here via Off the Wagon Shop.

This is for that one special person—the one you’re forced to spend the holiday with who won’t stop talking about how they voted for Trump because of “the economy,” sigh. Or they keep insulting your intelligence and reminding you they hate everything you represent, such as keeping democratic values intact, protecting rights, and making sure women have safe access to reproductive care.

This surprise glitter bomb has a “FRAGILE” sticker placed upside down, so the patriotic contents will likely land all over the recipient’s floor. You even have the option to add a message for an additional $7.

Purchase here via Potato Parcel.

9. Telescope by Sharper Image

Living on Earth is distressing these days. As the planet warms and far-right nationalist movements get louder, it’s easy to forget that we’re a speck of dust in the universe. You can remind yourself of that by gazing through this smartphone-compatible telescope. Alternatively, look closely at the “drones” (or whatever the heck they are) that have been spotted throughout the U.S. in recent weeks.

Purchase here via Sharper Image.

10. Artist-rendered pet portraits from Crown & Paw

Our pets provide joy, amusement, and serenity in these uncertain times. These works of art based on your dog’s, cat’s, or lizard’s photo are perfect for your childless sister or cool aunt who proudly boasts that her furbabies are, indeed, her children.

Purchase here via Crown & Paw.

This T-shirt by Etsy seller OhMyStarsDesignsLLC serves as a blinking red warning sign to those who should not try you today because after 2024, us women are on the edge. Or wear it to the Women’s March in January?

Purchase here via Etsy.

Vox’s food-centric sister site Eater now offers a wine subscription, a unique gift for the wine and food connoisseur in your life. With this gift subscription, the option of two, four, or six bottles of restaurant-quality wine is mailed to your loved one’s door each month. Each box is thoughtfully crafted to pair wine with food by a sommelier “who takes inspiration from the flavors, regions, and trends that are exciting them right now.”

Hell, why not just grab a subscription for yourself? We’ll surely need a wine night here and there to decompress from the circus that’s about to begin in this country.

Purchase here via Eater Wine Club.

13. First Amendment framed art

The perfect gift for the lawyer, writer, journalist, or politics nerd in your life. This modern rendering of the First Amendment by an artist listed as “Know Your Rights” reads, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Society6 provides a platform for independent artists to sell their work on prints, mugs, and framed art through their site.

Purchase here via Society6.



Do you have any gift suggestions for this challenging holiday season? Please share them in the comments!