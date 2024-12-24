Disgraced Trump mouthpiece Rudy Giuliani hit a new low Monday—even for him. This spring, Giuliani launched an eponymous coffee brand in a desperate attempt to raise much-needed funds. In a new pair of Christmas-themed ads posted to Rudy Coffee’s social media accounts, the former mayor of New York City is reduced to wearing a Santa suit.

The poorly acted ads cap one of the worst years in the professional life of the man who was once known as “America’s Mayor.”

In one ad, Giuliani nods off in front of a fireplace, transforming into Santa Claus in his dreams. He and his elves then hand out packages of Rudy Coffee to overly excited recipients.

x It's not too late to get your loved ones a gift that they'll cherish, forever. Visit https://t.co/fGm9SBowZp today! pic.twitter.com/1DhaodO8kz — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 23, 2024

The other ad shows Mrs. Claus sitting on Santa Rudy’s lap as he asks her what she wants for Christmas. Her answer, of course, is “Rudy Coffee.”

x What a woman Mrs Santa Clause is! All she wants for Christmas is high quality coffee at https://t.co/6lMTrKbwMP pic.twitter.com/af749MGneD — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 23, 2024

Giuliani is in a cash crunch of his own making and apparently he needs to sell coffee to help him out of the hole.

In 2023, Giuliani lost in court after he was sued by Georgia election workers Shaye Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman. Following the 2020 election, Giuliani was a key member of the coordinated team of Donald Trump devotees who spread lies and misinformation alleging that the election had been stolen.

Giuliani falsely claimed that Moss and Freeman were part of an operation to process fraudulent ballots, triggering a torrent of racist death threats. Last December, Giuliani was ordered to pay $148 million to the women.

Since then, Giuliani has been shedding assets to pay down his obligation. He has surrendered a ring, watches, real estate, and a Mercedes-Benz, even as he has continued to fight against turning over other valuables. He even claimed in court that a Joe DiMaggio baseball jersey was exempt after his lawyer claimed it was “wearing apparel.”

Things have been bad on other fronts for Giuliani as well. In April, he was indicted in Arizona on election interference charges, after he and other Trump backers submitted documents to Congress falsely claiming Trump had won the state.

It was in May that Giuliani launched Rudy Coffee, in an ad that reminds viewers that he was once “America’s Mayor” and insists that proceeds from the coffee—which is priced to move at about $15 per pound— not only support “our cause,” but also veterans.

x 100 % Arabica coffee beans roasted right here in America 🇺🇸You will taste the difference! Order today at. https://t.co/9ZXtDxyWdg pic.twitter.com/ViXVvdn2A3 — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 19, 2024

In July, Giuliani, who rose to fame as a federal prosecutor, was disbarred in New York for his actions pushing pro-Trump election lies. In September, Giuliani was disbarred in Washington, D.C. for the same reason.

A report from the D.C. Bar's Board on Professional Responsibility noted, “His malicious and meritless claims have done lasting damage and are antagonistic to the oath to 'support the Constitution of the United States of America' that he swore when he was admitted to the Bar.”

Just a little over 20 years ago, following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, then-Mayor Giuliani was named Time Magazine’s “Person of The Year” and widely considered as an extremely viable contender for the presidency. That campaign flamed out in 2008; Giuliani later attached himself to Trump.

His behavior in advocating for Trump—repeatedly lying and publicly humiliating himself—has led Giuliani down this path. He needs people to buy his coffee (and weird merch). Even if he has to wear a fake Santa beard to do it, the fallen “America’s Mayor” is up to the task.

