Politics can be exhausting, especially when the threat of what’s to come in America looms large over us. In the spirit of the holiday, let’s cover some ways to de-stress (as much as possible) before Donald Trump takes office in January.

According to the World Health Organization, self-care can help promote health, prevent disease, and help people better cope with illness. And Verywell Mind, a health and wellness website, details five types of self-care: physical, mental, social, emotional, and spiritual.

“Self-care is a conscious act people take to promote their physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional health,” writes Elizabeth Scott. “It is vital for building resilience toward life's stressors that we can't eliminate.”

While we may not be able to change the outcome of the election or what’s to come for many of us, we can focus on what we can control—and that starts with taking care of ourselves, so we can, in turn, take care of those we love. We’ve included some ideas on how to implement self-care in these five different facets.

Here are the five types of self-care and some examples of things to do.

Physical self-care

As the weather gets colder, put on a thick sweater and beanie, then take a walk as the sun sets.

Light a candle and run a hot bath or shower with your favorite essential oils.

Lay down under a heated blanket with a warm cup of tea, hot chocolate, or coffee.

Set a mat or blanket down and do some stretching and deep breathing.

Cook or bake something you’ve never tried before.

Mental self-care

Go to a local bookstore or library and get a book set somewhere cozy or relaxing—ideally somewhere beautiful and remote.

Listen to your favorite podcast—one that takes a break from politics. My favorite nonpolitical podcast is “Animal” by The New York Times writer Sam Anderson.

Take a “brain break” by focusing on your breathing and silence for five to 10 minutes.

Watch a show that has a nice, calm ambiance. I’m currently watching Netflix’s “Anne with an E”—a Canadian period drama—and loving it.

Social self-care

Check in on a friend via text or a phone call.

Hug your pet.

Make an orange holiday garland with a loved one by drying orange slices for four hours at 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Then string some twine through them and hang them.

Find a local shelter nearby and volunteer to serve a meal.

Get a firepit and some firewood, and sit around a fire with a friend or family member.

Emotional self-care

Write down five things you’re grateful for today—the seemingly smaller, the better.

Make a playlist of your favorite songs to relax to. Play it while you reflect in your journal on the best and most challenging parts of this past year.

Make a Pinterest board about what you’d like your 2025 to look like.

Spiritual self-care

Listen to a guided meditation or crackling fireplace sounds on a meditation app or YouTube.

Find a temple, meditation or yoga space, or a church to attend a service.

Spend 30 minutes slowly walking through nature.

Comment below to let the Daily Kos community know what your self-care tips and activities are this holiday season.