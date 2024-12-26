While millions of Americans gathered with friends and family to celebrate Christmas, Donald Trump and his co-president and benefactor, Elon Musk, spent the holiday glued to social media, writing unhinged, mean-spirited, and downright bizarre posts.

Trump’s social media bender began bright and early Christmas morning with a normal “MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!” message on his failing social media platform, Truth Social.

From there it all went downhill.

He fired off dozens of Truth Social posts. Some were fairly normal-for-Trump self-promotional ones, with links to right-wing media outlets urging the Senate to confirm the unqualified lunatics he’s nominated to his Cabinet, but others? They featured vindictive messages against perceived enemies or responded to negative press.

For example, he posted an image of a five-day-old Musk post on X that suggests Trump is not happy about the narrative that Musk is in charge.

“The political & legacy media puppets all got their new instructions yesterday and are now parroting the same message to drive a wedge between @realDonaldTrump and me,” the Musk post Trump screenshotted says. “They will fail.”

The father of five adults and grandfather of 10 also posted a meme of former President Barack Obama looking on at a smiling Trump at Trump’s 2017 inauguration with the text “When you see the guy who said ‘you’ll never be president’ at your inauguration.”

But the pièce de resistance is a two-part, lie-filled rant sarcastically offering holiday greetings to people he hates.

Read it and weep, literally:

Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in “repair” money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about “anything.” Also, to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World. Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will! Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections, and are always going after the Great Citizens and Patriots of the United States but, in particular, their Political Opponent, ME. They know that their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing. Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden. I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky “souls” but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL! We had the Greatest Election in the History of our Country, a bright light is now shining over the U.S.A. and, in 26 days, we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Of course, Biden did not pardon 37 death row inmates. He commuted their sentences, which means they will spend their lives in prison rather than be executed.

Trump’s Yuletide post also seems to threaten Democrats who investigated Trump’s unlawful conduct in office, as well as the prosecutors who sought indictments for Trump’s actions, saying ominously that, “they know their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing.”

After getting that off his chest, Trump then posted a gif of himself in a Santa hat on a present-filled sleigh doing his embarrassing dance, as well as another post that applauded his ridiculous Christmas rant. The post was from @MagaVoice, which said Trump’s two-part Truth Social doozy was “literally Trump at his best.”

Musk, meanwhile, spent his time posting memes and other weird images on his disinformation platform X.

He posted one picture of himself dressed as Santa Claus in front of a Christmas tree with the caption "Ozempic Santa," before writing in a subsequent post that he is actually on Moujnaro, a different GLP1 drug that helps aid diabetics and others struggling with obesity with weight loss.

In another he posted a gif of himself doing his cringey jump at a Trump campaign rally.

And in another, he posted a comic of a man starting to say “Happy Holidays” before an angry-looking Santa Claus slaps him while yelling “It’s Merry Christmas!” Republicans wrongly believe that you can’t say “Merry Christmas” when Democrats are in office, even though that’s obviously not true.

There was one sign of self-awareness, however, when Musk, a father of 11—all but five of them under the age of 9—re-posted a meme of a woman holding a sign that says “Guess who is looking at memes instead of spending time with their family.”

The insane social media posts are just another sign of the stupidity that is to come when Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20.

The childish posts were in stark contrast to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who continued their lifelong streaks of behaving like normal adult humans.

Biden posted a photo of himself and first lady Jill Biden in front of a Christmas tree with a simple "Merry Christmas, everyone!"

Biden also posted a photo of himself and Jill lighting a menorah, as the first night of Hannukah coincided with Christmas for the first time in years.

Harris, meanwhile, posted a photo of her and second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaking with troops deployed overseas, as well as a video of her and Emhoff, who is Jewish, lighting a menorah.

“The story of Hanukkah reminds us that even in darkness, we can find the light. May the next eight nights of reflection bring you hope, joy, and love. Happy Hanukkah,” Harris wrote.

x The story of Hanukkah reminds us that even in darkness, we can find the light. May the next eight nights of reflection bring you hope, joy, and love. Happy Hanukkah. pic.twitter.com/krqPTyVlwk — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 25, 2024

We could have had a normal president, but instead Americans chose two childish man-children to lead the free world. As the Yiddish saying goes, what a shanda.

