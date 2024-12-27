Donald Trump managed to alarm his supporters twice in a single post to his Truth Social website

The incoming president suggested Bill Gates is the next billionaire making the pilgrimage to his Mar-a-Lago estate, which caused a stir among the MAGA fanbase. However, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk is wrapped up in a social media brawl with anti-immigrant Trump supporters, the felon-elect managed to spread the news to his sugar daddy by means of a creepy message seemingly directed at the billionaire.

“Where are you? When are you coming to the ‘Center of the Universe,’ Mar-a-Lago. Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and x! New Year’s Eve is going to be AMAZING!!! DJT,” Trump wrote in the post. Musk’s son X Æ A-Xii goes by the nickname “X.”

Naturally, Trump’s voters took to Musk’s social platform X to denounce the idea of a left-leaning, vaccine-supporting tech elite chatting it up with their dear leader.

“Please don't let Bill Gates anywhere near you,” one user begged, while another wrote, “I hope he doesn't consider working with this guy.”

Should Gates make his way to Florida, he wouldn’t be the first tech mogul to rub shoulders with Trump before he takes office. Billionaires who have previously butted heads with Trump, like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, are now feeding out of the palm of Trump’s orange hands.

As Daily Kos previously reported, both Bezos and Zuckerberg have pledged $1 million each to Trump’s inaugural fund. Other wealthy elites such as Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Apple’s Tim Cook, Google’s Sundar Pichai, and Open AI’s Sam Altman have also bent the knee to the incoming president.

Daily Kos reached out to Gates’ media team for comment but did not immediately hear back.

And for a former reality TV star who is well aware of timing and media presence, Trump’s choice to show Musk some love right now sure does raise some eyebrows.

Musk, who Trump has tasked with improving “government efficiency,” has been keeping his keyboard warm defending himself against Trump’s base of anti-immigrant supporters.

The South African-born multibillionaire has been drilling home his pro-immigrant perspective via X while Trump supporters seem to finally realize that Musk’s real interest is in cheap labor, not jobs for Americans.

On Friday, Musk reposted his tweet from 2023, stating that the U.S. should "greatly increase legal immigration of anyone who is hard-working, honest and loves America." Hours later, he reposted a video of Trump arguing that immigrants who graduate from U.S. colleges or universities should receive a green card.

But Musk’s followers seemed a little more skeptical of the idea.

One X user, who claims to be a “MAGA mom” in her bio, writes, “We want Americans to win, too. Why can't we have both? Why can't we train our children who are in tech who can't find jobs? Why can't we increase internships and opportunities for our kids to enter the field and learn? We can train them. We don't have to import them.”

Another self-proclaimed “Conservative law-abiding American citizen” responded, “Qualified Americans are first in-line for jobs in America, as well education & training, period!”

The ongoing immigration debate seems to highlight growing turmoil within the incoming administration as Trump’s beloved “islamaphobe” supporter Laura Loomer sounds off in direct opposition.

With rumored cheating scandals, allegations of sex with minors, and more scandals brewing in Trumpworld, the U.S. is in for an interesting next four years.

