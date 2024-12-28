Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos. Hope you’ll join us here every Saturday. If you are unfamiliar with the region, check out Caribbean Matters: Getting to know the countries of the Caribbean.

Headlines galore in recent weeks have noted that Jamaica is moving forward in the process of removing King Charles as its titular head of state. American readers may have been confused by the language used in reports that the bill to do so has been “tabled.” In American English, a “tabled” matter has been set aside indefinitely, and in politics, likely forever. But in the United Kingdom’s parliament—and those of its colonies or former colonies, like Jamaica—“tabled” means the exact opposite. Instead, “tabling’ a motion or bill begins the legislative process.

As Natricia Duncan and Anthony Lugg reported from Kingston for The Guardian, starting the process is exactly what the Jamaican government did on Dec. 10. Jamaica tables bill to oust King Charles as head of state and become a republic Like other colonies, the Caribbean nation retained the British monarch as head of state after independence in 1962 The monarch is represented in the country by a governor general. Though the arrangement is mostly ceremonial and does not give Britain any say in Jamaica’s governance, it is often seen as a vestige of colonial rule. If the new legislation is passed, a Jamaican president will become the ceremonial head of state. Jamaica’s minister of legal and constitutional affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, who presented the bill on Wednesday, said it was a response to an ongoing call from Jamaicans to change the constitution.

[...] The bill still has to go through several stages – including scrutiny by joint committees, a vote in parliament and a national referendum. It is expected to encounter hurdles as opposition parties have already raised concerns, including about its timing just ahead of a national elections next year and the absence of provisions to replace the UK-based privy council with the Caribbean court of justice as Jamaican’s highest court of appeal. From The Jamaica Gleaner:

Bill to replace British monarch tabled “The tabling of the bill marks the greatest progress made so far in our effort to reform the Constitution of Jamaica to achieve the national goals of having a Jamaican as head of state instead of the hereditary British monarch and also having our supreme law taken out from under the cloak of the imperial Order in Council and placed in proper form,” said Marlene Malahoo Forte, the constitutional affairs minister, who tabled the historic bill on Tuesday. Saying “there are no coincidences”, the minister acknowledged that Tuesday marked International Human Rights Day as well as the 100th anniversary of the birth of former Jamaican Prime Minister Michael Manley, a staunch anti-imperialist and social justice advocate, whose party is against removing the monarch without the simultaneous removal of the United Kingdom’s Privy Council as Jamaica’s final court.

And as Natasha Decker reported for Travel Noire:

Jamaica Bill Proposes Removing King Charles III As Head Of State: 'The Greatest Progress Made So Far' According to the Jamaican Observer, the bill will be tabled at the country’s House of Representatives level until March 2025. At that point, debates on the British monarchy’s role in the country (regarding the proposed bill) will reportedly begin. [...] Current Prime Minister Andrew Holness hasn’t shied away from speaking about making the “Republic of Jamaica” a reality. According to PEOPLE, Holness addressed the country’s standing as a constitutional monarchy while speaking with British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton in March 2022. At the time, the royal couple was conducting a tour of the Caribbean. “We’re very, very happy to have you and we hope you’ve received a warm welcome of the people,” Holness reportedly stated. “There are issues here, which as you know, are unresolved, but your presence gives us an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context, to be out front and center and to be addressed as best we can. But Jamaica is, as you would see, is a country that is proud of its history and very proud of what we have achieved. And we’re moving on, and we intend to… fulfill our true ambitions and destiny to become an independent, developed, and prosperous country.”

This short Al Jazeera Plus clip from March 2022 contextualizes Holness’ challenge to William.

Before a meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the prime minister of Jamaica told them that the country wants to remove the queen as head of state.



Jamaica has been weighing whether to follow the example of Barbados, which became a republic four months ago.

Escaping the monarchy isn’t a new issue for Caribbean colonies. On the last day of November 2021, Barbados officially became a republic—just a few months before William and Kate’s visit.

As Jamaica continues the journey to become a republic, a deeper context on British colonialism—in the Caribbean and beyond—benefits anyone following along. This short documentary from Sky News on the British royals and their violent history of conquest, enslavement, and abolition quickly sets the scene.

x YouTube Video

I’m rooting for Jamaica to follow in the footsteps of Barbados.

Join me below to discuss further, and for the weekly Caribbean News Roundup.

