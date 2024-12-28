Donald Trump Jr.’s romantic life has been dominating tabloid headlines ahead of his father’s second term.

The son of felon-elect Donald Trump was once part of a power couple with MAGA-loving Kimberly Guilfoyle. But since August, rumors of the end of their relationship have been plastered across gossip sites as allegations of Don Jr.’s cheating began to circulate.

As Daily Kos previously reported, Guilfoyle and Don Jr. were hoping to keep their scorned relationship under wraps until inauguration to not take any attention away from daddy dearest.

Guilfoyle even reportedly turned a blind eye to the cheating in an attempt to not ruffle feathers. Conveniently, or potentially as a condolence present, Trump announced just 24 hours after headlines hit that he would be sending Guilfoyle to Greece to serve as ambassador in his administration.

Now that Don Jr. is out in the open with his new girlfriend, Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, more unrest seems to be bubbling up from within.

The New York Post cited internal sources who believe Anderson is cozying up with Don Jr. just to gain a cushy philanthropic position in his father’s administration.

According to the tabloid, Anderson has been schmoozing others at Trump’s home, vying for a spot on the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities. The source added that Anderson was overheard telling some White House decision makers that she could appeal to “the more sophisticated and liberal Hamptons and Palm Beach types of people.”

Don Jr.’s spokesperson vehemently denied these claims.

Speaking of Anderson’s liberal appeal, the internet sleuths did what they do best after the socialite was thrust into the political spotlight. Old posts displaying Anderson’s support for Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 preventative measures began circulating last week.

Despite the squawking coming from all directions, Anderson seems to be making some PR attempts to meld more with the Trump family. This past week, she posted photos of herself hunting, and she sported a red dress to the Trump family Christmas dinner—the color now popularly associated with MAGA.

While everything unfolding sounds like just another tabloid story, the drama connected to Don Jr. is just one of many examples of the turmoil already surrounding Trump.

Trump’s son is making headlines for his trysts while his former Attorney General pick Matt Gaetz was outed for paying for sex with a 17-year-old. And if that isn’t enough, Trump’s secretary of defense pick Pete Hegseth has been dubbed a womanizer and drunkard while his “first buddy” Elon Musk is getting into fights with his MAGA teammates.

As we get closer to Trump’s second term, the line between tabloid and political reporting is getting more and more blurry.

