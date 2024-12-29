Whether poking fun at politicians or simply trying to make the best of a bad Donald Trump, the writers and comedians of late-night shows lightened the load for us this year.

Hosts like Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel appealed to our funny bones in the face of a ludicrous Republican Party, whose billionaire clown-king leader makes it a lot harder to be funny four to five days a week.

Here are 13 notable moments from late night, in what may have been the longest year on record.

Seth Meyers tells you everything you need to know about Donald Trump, in 90 seconds

One of the more frustrating things about Trump’s electoral success is how transparently deranged and corrupt he is. Meyers synthesized it perfectly back in March, after former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley gave up her bid for the Republican nomination.

Jon Stewart breaks down exactly how Trump is a fraud

In late March, Jon Stewart, back in his old seat at “The Daily Show,” broke down the $364 million civil fraud judgement against Trump. “We all do it. I mean it. On my license, I'm not listed as 5’7, you know, I'm listed as 30,000 square feet.”

Jimmy Kimmel makes fun of yabba dabba doofus Donald Trump

In April, shortly before Trump’s hush money criminal case kicked off, Kimmel went after Trump and his cowardly Republican supporters, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom Kimmel described as “a little bitch.”

Stephen Colbert makes fun of GOP’s disastrous impeachment attempt

In April, the Republican Party was wasting tax-payer money in one of their many impeachment stunts against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Colbert had some fun with the House Republicans’ general crapitude.

Jimmy Kimmel jabs at Trump and ‘puppy killer’ Kristi Noem

Jimmy Kimmel has fun at Trump’s and RFK Jr.'s expenses before turning his attention to the story that ensured South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem would not be chosen as Trump’s running mate.

"Just to recap for those who were horrified: she shot a puppy and a goat, and she would like you to know she also shoots horses," he said. "She has at least a dozen people working for her, probably more. Not one of those dozen or dozens of people raised a hand, 'Governor, do you think maybe it's not a great idea to share that story about shooting a whole petting zoo at your house?'"

Jon Stewart debunks the mythology of so-called liberal cancel culture

Stewart went at the right-wing’s slander-apparatus, showing that there is only one “cancel culture” and it lives inside conservatism.

"They're so full of shit that Sean Hannity can say with a square head, 'I'm not the kind of guy who gets outraged,'” Stewart exclaimed. “Sean Hannity! He's basically just a meat-bag support system for a forehead vein."

Jon Stewart on how justice is the right’s kryptonite

There’s a reason why election deniers don’t want to go to court. “It's not a fraud case in court where I would need evidence. It's only a fraud case out there amongst the sod and the mulch—where I can say whatever I want,” Stewart joked. “The difference between in court and out of court is that in court, someone can say ‘prove it.’”

Sen. Bernie Sanders stops by to talk with Stephen Colbert

It was July and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came by Colbert’s show to talk about Trump and the policy-free Republican National Convention.

‘The Daily Show’ tackles Trump’s appearance on stage with Black journalists

It may feel like a million years ago, but remember when Trump spoke to the National Association of Black Journalists and then unleashed a racist rant during a Q&A?

Seth Meyers gives America 3 hilarious minutes of terrible Trump

Meyers returned on air after a summer hiatus and realized Trump had made all kinds of terrible news worth recapping. But three human weeks is the equivalent of three Trump-news-cycle years, and Meyers took a deep breath and gave it his best shot.

Jimmy Kimmel loses the Emmy but wins our hearts

After losing an Emmy Award to Jon Stewart and “The Daily Show,” Kimmel channeled all of Trump’s election denialism into a fun opening monologue, filled with faux-grievances.

Jon Stewart consoles Americans in the face of a second Trump term

Stewart offered up some hope on election night, after it became clear Trump had defeated Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We have to continue to fight and continue to work, day in and day out, to create the better society for our children, for this world, for this country, that we know is possible,” he said.

Stephen Colbert takes on Trump’s election win

"Well, fuck! It happened again,” Colbert began his monologue.

"As we're all about to plunge back into the Trump hole, here's what occurs to me,” Colbert added. “The first time Donald Trump was elected, he started as a joke and ended as a tragedy. This time, he starts as a tragedy. Who knows what he'll end as. A limerick?"