Donald Trump has tapped billionaire investor Stephen Feinberg to be deputy defense secretary, The Washington Post reports. If confirmed by the Senate, Feinberg would be the No. 2 man in the Pentagon, just below Fox News weekend host (and alleged rapist) Pete Hegseth.

Feinberg is the co-CEO of Cerberus Capital Management, which previously owned private military contractor DynCorp. Cerberus has also invested in defense companies—which is a potential conflict of interest, according to experts.

“Having this revolving door of people who sit on boards of major defense contractors and then cycle in and out of the Pentagon is a problem that did not begin with Trump, but is a problem nonetheless,” Matt Duss executive vice president at the Center for International Policy, told The Washington Post.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Feinberg was one of two financiers being considered by Trump for the position. Venture capitalist Trae Stephens, a Peter Thiel ally representing a wide range of Silicon Valley military start-ups, was the other rumored choice.

Feinberg’s nod could be an attempt by Trump’s transition team to assuage traditional defense firms, according to Michael O’Hanlon, a military expert at the Brookings Institution.

“I think what you want is somebody who’s aggressive about looking for new ideas but also appreciative of what works, and I think that’s where Feinberg is mentally,” O’Hanlon told The Washington Post

The New Yorker reported back in 2017 that just days before the 2016 election, Feinberg gave a $1 million donation to Trump and wormed his way into the future president’s good graces. The million-dollar bet paid off in 2018, when Trump named the billionaire to head his Intelligence Advisory Board.

Feinberg is just the latest billionaire to be tapped for Trump’s historically wealthy Cabinet.

