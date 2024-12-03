A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump propagandist finally admits election conspiracy movie is a fraud

Better late than never.

Peeling back The Onion: Inside Elon Musk's twisted support of Infowars

Someone can’t take a joke.

Another day, another video of shirtless RFK Jr. being super 'manly'

But can someone please buy this guy some actual workout pants?

Cartoon: Pardons galore

You have two options …

Vivek Ramaswamy signals DOGE will crush Elon Musk’s EV rivals

Good luck with that.

Trump's return brings out all the bigots obsessed with bathrooms

America’s biggest problem is obviously who is using what bathroom.

GOP senator: Hegseth's war experience counts but rape allegation doesn't

Sure, his own mother called Hegseth an abuser, but at least he has that military experience.

North Carolina becomes latest state where GOP tries to steal power

So much for the will of the people.

GOP congressman runs to Newsmax with threats after Hunter Biden pardon

Facts be damned.

Fox News is pretending allegations against Hegseth aren't a thing

If Fox News doesn’t report it, has it even really happened?

Trump's latest nominee is infuriating—but not surprising

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s another billionaire investor!



