Following the news that former President Jimmy Carter died on Sunday at the amazing age of 100, tributes rolled in from politicians, foreign leaders, and average Americans alike remembering the former peanut farmer as a humanitarian who did as much good as he could for as long as he could.

Statements poured in praising Carter’s work both during his term in office and after, highlighting his commitment to diversity, his joy in teaching Sunday school, his efforts to free political prisoners, his work with Habitat for Humanity, and the fact that he was just a generally kind and gracious man.

President Joe Biden announced that Jan. 9 will be National Day of Mourning for Carter, calling “on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter Jr.”

“With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us,” Biden said in a statement. “He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe.”

He added, “To all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning—the good life—study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility. He showed that we are [a] great nation because we are a good people—decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong.”

Biden also ordered flags across the country to be flown at half-staff for 30 days—meaning they will be at half-staff when Donald Trump is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Former President Barack Obama also honored Carter, praising him for always doing what he believed was right, even if it wasn’t politically savvy.

Left to right: Former President Barack Obama, Carter, Michelle Obama, and former President Bill Clinton

“He believed some things were more important than reelection—things like integrity, respect, and compassion,” he wrote. “Because Jimmy Carter believed, as deeply as he believed anything, that we are all created in God’s image.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock, called Carter one of his heroes, saying that his fellow Georgia Democrat was a “shining example of what it means to make your faith come alive through the noble work of public service.”

A Baptist pastor, Warnock ended his statement with a Bible verse: “Well done, good and faithful servant, well done.”

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, seemingly trolled Trump in their statement mourning Carter's loss, reminding the country that Carter worked to give the Panama Canal back to Panama—something Trump has been railing against in recent days.

Republicans also had kind words to say about Carter, with former President George W. Bush writing on X that Carter “dignified the office” and “set an example of service that will inspire Americans for generations.”

Even Trump praised Carter in a post on Truth Social saying that he “truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for. He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect.”

Foreign leaders also weighed in on Carter’s death. French President Emmanuel Macron described Carter as “a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable,” who “has tirelessly fought for peace.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Carter’s legacy is “one of compassion, kindness, empathy, and hard work.”

And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed Carter as an ally of Ukraine who “stood firmly with us in our ongoing fight for freedom.”

Regular people have also been sharing anecdotes about Carter’s kindness.

James Martin, a Jesuit priest, told a story about how his nephew wrote to Carter asking for advice on how to get involved in public service, and he got a personal note in response.

Carter wrote:

“I admire your interest in serving our country and appreciate your desire to begin that service as soon as possible. No matter what the future holds, there are a few things that young people must do to ensure success: Study hard in order to excel in college and learn as much as possible about the things that particularly interest you; be tenacious in fulfilling commitments, whether to others or to yourself; volunteer your time and talents to community projects, learning all you can about the specific needs of the country or state in which you live; and treat everyone—family, friends, and strangers—with honesty and respect. If you do these things, I’m sure you will find satisfaction in whatever career you choose.”

x Jimmy Carter's advice to a young person.



My nephew Matthew, now a @Georgetown sophomore, shared this letter with me yesterday. Five years ago, he wrote to all the living presidents and asked for advice on how to participate in public service. Only Jimmy Carter responded. My… pic.twitter.com/MrRH13VGyn — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) December 30, 2024

Delta Airlines, which is headquartered in Carter's home state of Georgia, shared a video of Carter shaking hands with every passenger on a commercial flight.

x Every time Jimmy Carter flew Delta, he shook hands with each person on the plane. Because that's who he was. Someone who treated people as people. pic.twitter.com/mnWiiDwaZ3 — Delta (@Delta) December 30, 2024

“Every time Jimmy Carter flew Delta, he shook hands with each person on the plane. Because that's who he was. Someone who treated people as people,” Delta wrote alongside the video. “Today we celebrate his life—a great friend, family man, Nobel Peace Prize winner, and leader who showed us all how to properly treat those around us. Rest in peace, Mr. President. Your legacy lives on."

