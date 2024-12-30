Don Lemon is having a field day over the “stupid” MAGA civil war unfurling online over immigration policy.

"Now you're finding out, you dumb fucking idiots,” Lemon said in the latest installment of his YouTube video series after abandoning Musk’s social media platform X.

“Now you’re just figuring this shit out. You're so fucking stupid and you deserve it. You fucking deserve it because you're so dumb. Yes, I am gloating over your stupidity,” Lemon declared. “You have been co-opted, you're in a fucking cult and you don't even realize it because you have stupid MAGA brain and you don't get it. How stupid and dumb are you?”

The former CNN anchor’s schadenfreude was sparked just after Christmas, when Donald Trump’s appointed billionaire tech bros Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy proudly pushed for the hiring of foreign workers via H-1B visas, saying U.S.-born citizens are plagued by “laziness” and that American culture “has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long.”

But nativists and other high-profile MAGA supporters such as Laura Loomer and former Rep. Matt Gaetz decided to go head-to-head with the billionaire tech bros. More so, the MAGA cultists finally seemed to realize that Trump’s sugar daddies have too much power and too little interest in bettering the lives of the American people.

Despite Trump’s loyal supporters taking up virtual arms against the tech bros, the felon-elect issued a statement in support of Musk and Ramaswamy’s pro-immigration sentiment.

“I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B,” Trump said, drawing a clear line in the sand with his xenophobic supporters who are against all or most immigration.

“I have used it many times. It’s a great program,” he declared.

Trump, who restricted and criticized access to foreign visas during his first term as president, added, “I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them.”

Ramaswamy and Musk aside, Trump’s decision to appoint Sriram Krishnan as senior policy adviser on artificial intelligence seems to be what kick-started this whole fiasco.

Loomer was one of the first MAGA die-hards to take the offensive on Trump’s decision, pointing out Krishnan’s past support of increasing the green card cap and hiring skilled foreign workers.

During her tirade, in which she also accidentally doxxed (or revealed personal information about) the Indian-born entrepreneur, Loomer acknowledged that Trump’s posse of tech bros actually don’t stand for what Trump has advertised.

“It’s alarming to see the number of career leftists who are now being appointed to serve in Trump’s admin when they share views that are in direct opposition to Trump’s America First agenda,” she wrote on X.

Gaetz also joined in, pointing out that while immigration is necessary, America’s immigration system is “often abused by big tech” or, more specifically, the big tech billionaires now in Trump’s ear.

“This is why big tech doesn’t really give a rip about our failing schools—they plan to import the human talent while Americans are given irrelevant schooling—at high cost.”

And while MAGA supporters were previously applauding Trump’s very unofficial Department of Government Efficiency (aka DOGE), Loomer went on Steve Bannon’s podcast to point out what everyone else has been saying all along: the “unfettered access” these tech heads have to Trump is concerning.

"If you have a bunch of tech bros with billions of dollars and unfettered access [to the president],” Loomer asked, “what does that mean for us and the future of [our country]?"

And while Musk is telling the Loomers and nativists to “fuck [themselves] in the face," the rest of America is just sitting back and watching another juicy episode of “The Real Housewives of the White House.”

As Lemon put it, MAGA voters “fucked around”—and now they’re “finding out.”

You can watch Lemon’s full take in the video below.

