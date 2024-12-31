MAGA’s favorite ex-con and white nationalist, Steve Bannon, has thrown fuel on the fire of the rightwing infighting on immigration.

On Monday, Bannon waded into the argument over H-1B visas, calling out DOGE bros Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

“This is central to how they gutted the middle class in this country. We want it gone,” Bannon said during his show “War Room.”

He also called for “reparations” for American tech workers, claiming that immigrants with H-1B visas “stole their lives” and reiterating his support for deporting them.

Meanwhile, Musk, who has long supported the H-1B program and used it to attract top talent to his companies—and who used it himself to immigrate from South Africa—has found himself in the midst of a storm of right-wing backlash.

Now he’s panicking and, ironically, calling for “a bit more positive, beautiful or informative content on this platform” after being overrun by MAGA’s online rage over his support of the program.

This comes after doubling down on his support of H-1B visas, threatening “war” and telling MAGA supporters to “FUCK YOURSELF.” And before that? Musk liked a post that Americans were too “retarded” to work in highly skilled tech jobs.

“What’d you say, Elon, you said they’re too retarded and lazy? Too retarded and lazy? And Vivek? That we got to have spelling bee culture, not jock culture?” Bannon said during his show. “Well, I beg to differ. I’m not woke. This isn’t woke on the right. These are facts and you can’t show me any facts to support your side about H-1B visas.”

Bannon and MAGA’s pushback against Musk and Ramaswamy, who have both been champions of “free speech” (unless, of course, it’s criticizing them), has revealed growing tension among the right.

But for the rest of us, we can watch amusingly as the MAGA civil war plays out—at least for now.

