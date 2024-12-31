A MAGA civil war is underway between Donald Trump’s sugar daddy tech bros and the president-elect’s once loyal supporters.

Over the past week, Elon Musk has been publicly hashing it out with conservative activist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer and other MAGA cultists over H-1B visas. And as the two sides continue to hurl insults back and forth, an old conspiracy theory tied to South African-born Musk has returned to the spotlight.

Left-leaning conspiracy theorists believe that Musk has been posting on X under the pseudonym Adrian Dittman to praise and defend himself, and as the debate over Musk’s support for H-1B visas continues to heat up, the internet took notice of the Dittman account once again echoing Musk’s sentiment.

More specifically, Dittman seemingly defended Musk amid claims from right-wing X accounts that they were being censored for their anti-immigration stances.

“Some elements of the extreme legacy MAGA movement will have to deal with it as well. Because that’s how it is,” Dittman said during a $TSLA Live Spaces stream on X. “And don’t hate the fucking big tech bros. Because out of all of them, Elon is the only one that’s giving all of these crackheads a fucking voice.”

“I wish he would try to pull that shit on fucking Facebook and see how long he lasts,” he continued. “You ungrateful motherfuckers, seriously. You keep crying ‘censorship’ this, ‘censorship’ that. You’re not censored. Your takes just suck.”

The Dittman account was created in July 2021 and now has more than 187,000 followers. The account holder, whose voice shares a distinct similarity to Musk’s, has not publicly shared his identity.

Sleuths further insisted the two were one and the same when Dittman began referring to himself in the first person as he was discussing some sort of inner turmoil related to Musk.

Referring to an unidentified woman, Dittman said, “Her primary focus is basically not just a problem with the product, but it seems to be a problem with Elon and anything Elon-like. Given that I was literally the first thing she posted about, it's kind of obvious at this point that you have more of a problem with the person than you have about the product.”

While theorists took this as irrefutable proof that Musk is indeed Dittman, it is possible that the account holder was referring to himself as someone who has historically been connected to Musk via X.

Musk has personally addressed these claims on his X profile, sharing a meme referring to the conspiracy theorists as “subtards.”

Laughing off the speculation, Musk also wrote, “Legacy media think Dittman is me 🤣.”

The two accounts seemingly appeared on a joint Spaces stream in February to laugh off the claims.

“It’s eerie,” Musk says, noting Dittman’s similar humor and speaking style.

“There’s been theories that I’m one of your Neuralink experiments,” Dittman said as Musk cackled in the background.

Now, to give the theorists some credit, celebrities using pseudonyms to push their own publicity or defend their opinions isn’t anything new. If anything, Musk would just be pulling from Trump’s playbook.

In the ‘70s and ‘80s, Trump would pretend to be his own publicist—going by the name of John Barron—to spread positive information about himself.

As for Musk, the jury is still out on whether or not he’s using a fake X profile to come to his own rescue.

