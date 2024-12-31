Far-right activist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer just said what we’ve all been thinking: Elon Musk wields far too much power in the MAGA world—and it’s getting tiresome.

Appearing on Steve Bannon’s right-wing podcast “War Room,” Loomer, a racist piece of work in her own right, torched the billionaire CEO as a “welfare queen” and technocrat who has outsized influence in the U.S. political sphere due to his burgeoning relationship with President-elect Donald Trump.

Loomer also called Musk a “stage 5 clinger,” an apparent reference to how Musk continues to relentlessly “slither” around Mar-a-Lago.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable for billionaires to have this much power and this much access,” she said. “What is it going to mean for the future of our country, our national security, and the incoming Trump administration if we have a bunch of technocrats, who are also essentially welfare queens because their companies are receiving government subsidies, and they want to take over our defense industry?”

Loomer’s comments are the latest escalation in the civil war between Trump’s billionaire tech bros, Musk and fellow DOGE dork Vivek Ramaswamy, and the MAGA faithful, such as Bannon and Loomer. The rift began when Musk pushed back on attacks on H-1B visas, which are often awarded to highly skilled immigrant workers.

Bannon, for his part, has blasted the visas as a “scam” that he falsely claims “[take] American jobs and [bring] over what essentially become indentured servants at lower wages.”

He’s also referred to Musk as “sociopathic” and said that American workers are owed “reparations” for the jobs that have allegedly been stolen by immigrants.

The infighting between the two groups has gotten rather nasty, as Loomer has used her five seconds of fame to launch attacks on Indian immigrants, who she called “third world invaders.” In the same sentence, she managed to levy praise on the “white Europeans” who she claims built the nation.

While Trump has publicly sided with Musk in the debate, telling the New York Post that he supports the H-1B visa program, that hasn’t stopped certain MAGA allies from ripping into it—and anyone who supports it.

During a Monday appearance on former Fox News host Eric Bolling’s show, Loomer suggested that some Republicans don’t want to cross Musk because he’s rich. Musk spent more than a quarter-billion dollars to help Trump win his second term as president.

“This is the problem when you allow for a billionaire to make a $200 million donation and so maybe we really do need to have campaign finance regulations in this country,” she said.

Of Trump, Loomer said that she “love[s]” him, but worried his recent backing of Musk was due to the billionaire’s aid in his re-election efforts.

“It sounds like people are scared of crossing the king, the king of the world, Elon Musk, the monarch,” she said.

It’s annoying that some incredibly valid criticism toward Musk is coming from a far-right character known for her virulent racism and support of conspiracy theories, but thankfully she’s not the only person to shit on Musk in recent days.

During his New Year’s address, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz not-so-subtly admonished the billionaire after he tried to tip the scales in Germany’s snap election, which will take place on Feb. 23, 2025. His comments came shortly after Musk reiterated his support for Germany’s right-wing, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany, or AfD, party.

“You, the citizens, decide what happens in Germany,” Scholz said. “It’s not up to the owners of social media.”

Musk already has immense influence over U.S. politics, but it’s unclear whether he can take his political meddling to the international level. It’s also unclear who will win this MAGA war, but it seems safe to say that the interpersonal chaos that has rocked Trump’s party for years will continue into the new year.

Maybe we can continue this trend of dunking on Musk in 2025, too?