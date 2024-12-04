Back in May 2023, DeSantis was riding high as he declared himself a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. The previous year, he had won a commanding victory in Florida’s gubernatorial election and was being discussed as the future of the party, someone who might turn the page on the GOP’s Trump era.

But then DeSantis had to actually campaign, and it was a mess. He was awkward on the campaign trail and quickly generated a succession of viral videos detailing his open unhappiness at having to interact with people while running for the nomination.

The mockery he received from the public at large was compounded by attacks from Trump, who labeled his rival “Ron DeSanctimonious” and “Meatball Ron,” ridiculing him for having the nerve to challenge Trump’s hold over the party. To add insult to injury, a pro-Trump PAC ran advertising labeling the governor as “pudding fingers” based on a claim that he eats pudding with his digits.

DeSantis’ presidential bid didn’t last. Republican primary voters were not interested, and ultimately, he received just 1.65% of the primary vote and nine delegates. He dropped out of the race in January.

DeSantis then endorsed Trump and delivered a convention speech in July, backing the candidacy of the man who called him sanctimonious and “disloyal.”

The Hegseth nomination is the second of Trump’s major nominations to generate significant controversy. Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s nomination as attorney general was pulled following revelations of alleged sex with a minor and a sex trafficking investigation. If Hegseth is removed, it would be another black eye for Trump before he has even been sworn in.

And if Hegseth is out of the running, DeSantis may get the nod, and as the second choice he may make it all the way—but the path has been filled to the brim with humiliation and indignity.