Donald Trump is reportedly considering nominating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as secretary of defense if he decides to pull the nomination of his current controversial, embattled nominee, Fox News host Pete Hegseth.
Hegseth faces allegations of sexual assault, financial mismanagement, and public drunkenness. Appearing at the Capitol on Wednesday, Hegseth claimed that Trump told him to “keep fighting,” but pro-Trump outlets like Fox News say Trump is actively considering the governor.
DeSantis, according to a CNN report, is reportedly interested in being Trump’s second choice after Hegseth, whose biggest claim to fame is his years as a commentator on Fox News.
While being Trump’s secretary would be an important position, it is also the latest sign of faded glory for DeSantis that Trump first picked Hegseth, who once claimed that he didn’t wash his hands for 10 years.