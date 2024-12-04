A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Republicans are going to wind up regretting Trump's deportation scheme

This could upend the Electoral College.

Trump is reportedly ready to dump Hegseth after failure to vet him

The most discussed option to replace that loser is … well, yet another loser.

What really happened to Trump’s DEA pick?

“You can’t quit—you’re fired!”

Trump is surrounding himself with unqualified billionaires

He sees himself in them.

Senate's biggest hypocrite whines about judges pulling retirements

Mitch, please.

Cartoon: Experts explain why America voted for plague

The price of eggs, of course.

Poll: Voters love progressive policies, despite Trump win

Democrats win on policy.

DeSantis’ next humiliation: Trump’s potential backup if Hegseth falls

Meatball Ron wants to lift himself to the Pentagon.

Democrats flip House seat, leaving GOP no votes to spare

Things are gonna get wild in January.

Trump's latest nominee is infuriating—but not surprising

Another billionaire—who’d’ve thunk it?

Trump taps fresh-out-of-jail former adviser to help tank economy

Only the best people.

