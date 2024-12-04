President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, one of the wealthiest people ever to serve in Congress, to head up the Small Business Administration.

“Small Businesses are the backbone of our Great Economy,” Trump wrote, boasting that Loeffler will “bring her experience in business” to “unleash opportunity” for small businesses to “grow, innovate, and thrive.”

Despite her new gig, the obscenely wealthy Loeffler—founder of a cryptocurrency company and former owner of a WNBA team—doesn’t really embody the idea of small business.

The announcement comes after rumors circulated that Loeffler would be tapped as the secretary of agriculture. Trump’s decision to hand Loeffler a role after all may or may not have something to do with the fact that the felon-elect cost her a reelection bid.

She briefly represented Georgia in the Senate from 2020 to 2021 before losing in a runoff election to Sen. Raphael Warnock.

A day before the runoff, Loeffler stood alongside Trump at a campaign rally where he spewed claims of voter fraud and authoritarian calls to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

To add insult to injury, she also faced accusations of insider trading after she dumped millions of dollars in stocks following a private briefing for senators in January 2020.

Loeffler is just the latest Trump administration pick with scandals in their closet.

Other controversial choices include Peter Navarro, who was just released from federal prison after a four-month sentence for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena.

Charles Kushner—who happens to be Ivanka Trump’s father-in-law—also served some time behind bars. Kushner was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to filing false tax returns, lying to the Federal Election Commission, and retaliating against a witness. Trump pardoned him for his troubles and just nominated him as ambassador to France.

This dubious duo is set to join fellow felon Trump along with picks like Fox News host Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary nominee who has garnered attention for rape allegations, reported public drunkenness, and his stance against women serving in combat roles.

Welcome to the circus, Kelly. You’ll fit right in.