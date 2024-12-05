Former Richard Nixon aide and Fox News personality Monica Crowley has been tapped by Donald Trump to be the United States’ next ambassador, assistant secretary of state, and chief of protocol.

Crowley becomes the latest Fox News contributor/host, joining questionable picks such as Sean Duffy, Tulsi Gabbard, Sebastian Gorka, Pete Hegseth, Thomas Homan, Mike Huckabee, Keith Kellogg, Martin Makary, Janette Nesheiwat, Michael Waltz, and Vivek Ramaswamy in the next administration.

During Trump's first time in office, Crowley was tapped to be his senior director of strategic communications at the National Security Council, but passed on the post after reports surfaced that her 2012 book "What the (Bleep) Just Happened" and her 2000 dissertation were filled with dozens of instances of plagiarism.

Subsequently, Crowley registered as a foreign agent to lobby for Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk, before landing back in the first Trump administration as a spokeswoman under then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Crowley’s right-wing Fox News bonafides come in the form of old-school racist birtherism. During President Barack Obama’s tenure in office, Crowley promoted various conspiracy theories connected to the legitimacy of the president’s birth certificate, his religious affiliations, and a belief that Obama was working to create “Sharia Law,” in the United States. Still waiting for that to happen.

During the 2024 election cycle, Trump appeared on Crowley’s podcast to demand House Republicans shut down the government if they were unable to get the racist conspiracy theory-driven SAVE Act targeting pretend voter fraud passed.

Trump’s penchant for giving billionaires positions they should not have and his reliance on Fox News personalities to launder his propaganda has a long history. Now his administration is essentially being created out of only those two demographics.

