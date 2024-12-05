Donald Trump is set to receive the no-one-has-ever-heard-of-it "Patriot of the Year" award from Fox Nation on Thursday night. The Patriot Awards will be hosted by Trump buddy Sean Hannity.

The event was originally supposed to be hosted by Fox News weekend host Pete Hegseth … but he's busy trying his darndest not to answer hard questions about his past. Busy for now, at least.

“I will be receiving the Fox Patriot of the Year Award—so nice! See you there,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

This shiny new piece of trash will sit nicely in Trump's various property bathrooms, where he used to store confidential documents, and alongside other so-called awards Trump has received.

In this election cycle, Trump was given a Purple Heart by a military veteran in Georgia. His acceptance of the unearned award was widely criticized by veterans since the Purple Heart is a recognition of military members who are wounded or killed while serving. Worse, Trump's military service consisted of allegedly dodging the draft to serve under Sgt. Major Dr. Scholl.

Trump also has two honorary doctorates from Liberty University, which is sort of like having two doctorates ... from Liberty University. It makes sense seeing as that school has a history of allegedly protecting sexual abusers and profiting off of COVID-19.

In January 2023, Trump announced that he had won his own Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. It was a preposterous fantastical feat for someone who reportedly missed the first round of play.

Then there were half a dozen GOP House members who attempted to get Trump a Congressional Gold Medal. Like most of the moves by House Republicans, the move went nowhere fast.

And lest we forget, before he was president, Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. It might be the only “honor” he sort of earned?

Daily Kos is now on Bluesky—and we want to make it easy for you to join us! Click here for the Daily Kos Bluesky Starter Pack.