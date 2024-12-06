Trump appointed three of the six conservative Supreme Court justices that voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the federal right to an abortion for millions of Americans and triggering abortion ban laws and restrictions in multiple states.

Ginsburg, who died in 2020, was a supporter of abortion rights. In a 2019 interview she noted that laws restricting abortion access particularly hurt poor women. “I think society needs to be more active on this issue, I mean the truth is with all these restrictive laws, the only people who are being restricted are poor women,” Ginsburg said.

When the RBG PAC first went public in October, the group’s message was denounced by Ginsburg’s surviving family.

“The RBG PAC has no connection to the Ginsburg family and is an affront to my late grandmother’s legacy,” Clara Spera, Ginsburg’s granddaughter and an abortion rights lawyer, said in a statement to The New York Times. “The use of her name and image to support Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, and specifically to suggest that she would approve of his position on abortion, is nothing short of appalling.”

The hidden spending from Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, was just part of $250 million that he spent in the 2024 election cycle to help elect Trump. Musk put most of his money into his America PAC, which handed out checks to voters in swing states and provided “ground game” canvassers who sought out pro-Trump votes.

As a reward for his purchased votes, instead of a Cabinet position, Musk has been appointed by Trump to co-lead the bogus Department of Government Efficiency with failed presidential candidate and fellow billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy. Musk is now part of the Trump leadership and advisory team consisting of millionaires and billionaires.

Musk has expressed an interest in cutting the social safety net while opposing government efforts at oversight of companies accused of abuse and other violations—like the companies that Musk owns.