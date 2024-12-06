Following the announcement of Hegseth’s nomination, a series of damaging disclosures have led to widespread doubt about if the former Fox News pundit can make it through the Senate confirmation process.

A police report of a rape allegation was published (police declined to charge him), as were allegations of sexual assault, including an email from his mother describing him as an abuser. Hegseth has also been accused of using racist language, public drunkenness, and financial mismanagement at a conservative nonprofit focused on veterans’ issues.

Senate Republicans are reportedly beginning to waver in their support, fearful of giving their blessing to a candidate with so much baggage. The Washington Post reported that senators key to Hegseth’s success said they have not yet been personally lobbied by Trump in favor of his nomination. Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, who has been floated as a possible replacement if Hegseth falters, recently told Fox News that she is not a firm “yes” for his candidacy.

Hegseth has been on a public relations blitz to help his cause. He has held meetings with senators on Capitol Hill, wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, appeared on former Fox colleague Megyn Kelly’s radio show, and had his mother lobby for support on his behalf in a “Fox & Friends” interview.

But there have been missteps in that campaign as well. Hegseth told reporters that he answers to Trump, senators, God, his wife and his family—ranking Trump above even the deity he claims to worship. Hegseth has also faced skepticism from both Democratic and Republican senators for his misogynist remarks, where he said women should not serve in combat roles.

In addition to Ernst, Trump has reportedly been discussing nominating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as his defense secretary if the Hegseth nomination goes down in flames like Matt Gaetz and his attorney general nomination.

The much-delayed support from Trump creates even more of a dilemma for Senate Republicans: Stand by Trump and his pick, or put someone with assault and alcohol abuse allegations in charge of the strongest military in the world?