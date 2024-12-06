Melania Trump might not return to the White House with her husband in January, but she will happily go to New York to work a seasonal grift. The returning first lady used Fox News’ airwaves Friday to hawk her book, some Christmas ornaments—and gaudy jewelry, of course.

After hyping the sit-down as Melania’s “first interview since winning the election,” the braintrust at “Fox & Friends” chatted with the president-elect’s aloof spouse before segueing into the hard sell.

“We're not too far away from Christmas. And as it turns out, your book is on The New York Times Best Seller lists,” host Steve Doocy said. “It's also a fantastic last-minute gift. It's the perfect size to put in a big stocking. It's a great stocking stuffer.”

Released during the 2024 election cycle, Melania’s memoir was an excuse to lazily campaign for her husband while promoting her wares with strange videos—all while unabashedly capitalizing on the assassination attempt against her husband.

Flash those shiny ornaments!

Doing her best impression of a QVC host, Melania got down to brass tacks (almost literally) by hawking a new line of brass Christmas ornaments.

“These are very patriotic this year, as you could see. It's all red, white and blue,” she explained.

The ornaments cost $90 with the “option of a digital collectible.” Is that too steep a price for a garish gold-plated brass ornament? You can get something similar from Melania for just $75, if you’re on a budget. But wait—there’s more!

The “Lady Liberty” necklace looks like a gold-plated Statue of Liberty memorial coin and costs a cool $600. If you want to look like you got swindled on your trip to the Big Apple, run over there and buy it now!

The Trump family crest could easily feature a huckster truck and a snake oil salesman. Whether it’s steaks, NFT trading cards, cryptocurrency, gold sneakers, or Christmas memorabilia, the Trumps are willing to sell anything for a buck. At least Melania’s latest grift is more seasonal than the guitars her husband was recently selling.

Chances that Melania forgoes the White House altogether and simply posts up at Fox News to hawk jewelry and whatever else she can sell to MyPillow devotees seem high. Sorry, Mike Lindell: Fox News is now the MAGA home shopping network.