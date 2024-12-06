A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump breaks silence for flailing Hegseth, as tide may be turning

*Ron DeSantis salivating*

Aides reveal gullible Tulsi Gabbard fell for Russian propaganda

Weird how that keeps happening.

New report: Millions will lose health insurance from GOP negligence

Planned negligence.

Musk bankrolled shady pro-Trump PAC named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

A troll who knows no other way.

Melania Trump turns Fox News into the Home Shopping Network

Merry Griftmas.

Cartoon: Pardons for everyone

Breaking: Joe Biden’s approval rating hits 93%.

ACLU warns that Dobbs decision is now being used against trans youth

The ACLU went on the record with Daily Kos.

House GOP covers for Gaetz and launches new threats at Hunter Biden

Investigating a man they can’t charge—tax dollars don’t burn on their own!

Trump loyalist tried—and failed—to land a gig in his messy Cabinet

Journalists traced him to the secret influence campaign through a DNA sample of his flop sweat.

Trump 'wins' another ridiculous participation trophy

Another bogus prize to put in his trophy case.

