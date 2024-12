A cartoon by Lalo Alcaraz.

What the Health??? In the aftermath of a Healthcare Corporation CEO being gunned down in NYC in what seems like a very intentional assassination, other health care companies in the U.S. are seemingly approving all claims. How long will this last? Please share #laloalcaraz cartoons and get the 2025 Lalo Alcaraz Cartoon Calendar at laloalcaraz.com, pero hurry!