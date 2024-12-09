Hey, so I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve been awarded the 2024 Clifford K. and James T. Berryman Award for Editorial Cartoons from the National Press Foundation! Previous honorees include my colleagues and fellow Daily Kos contributors Jen Sorensen and Ruben Bolling.

As always, if you find value in this work I do, please consider helping me keep it sustainable by joining my weekly newsletter, Sparky’s List! You’ll get an advance peek at the cartoon each week, along with news and notes from the world of Tomorrow. And don’t forget to visit the Tom Tomorrow Merchandise Mall for a very specific subset of your holiday shopping needs!