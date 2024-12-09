Lara Trump, Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, resigned her role as co-chair of the Republican National Committee on Sunday, ending her nine-month run at the organization that funded much of Trump's legal bills.

“The job I came to do is now complete and I intend to formally step down from the RNC at our next meeting,” she wrote in a post on X about why she’s stepping down from the job her father-in-law forced Republicans to give her.

The news of her exit comes as she is working to get Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint her to the U.S. Senate to fill the vacancy that will be created when current Sen. Marco Rubio is likely confirmed to be Trump's secretary of state.

Trump world is pressuring DeSantis, who as Florida governor has the job of choosing who will fill the vacancy before a special election can be held, to appoint her to the seat, which she claims she’s qualified for simply because of her last name and the fact that she’s lived in Florida for three years.

In an appearance on Fox News on Sunday, she said:

I think probably my last name does heighten my political profile a little bit, but I’ve got a proven track record. I’ve been co-chair of the RNC during the most consequential election of our lifetime. We were so proud of what we did at the RNC, making sure that there was election integrity, making sure we got the early vote on, making sure we turned out low-propensity voters, and raising huge amounts of money. So I would say that my track record speaks for itself. Maybe having the last name Trump is just a little bit extra. I’m always happy to have it.

It's unclear whether DeSantis will acquiesce to Trump worlds' demands, with NBC News reporting that he is "conducting a thorough vetting process and interview process in December that will involve several candidates."

But DeSantis has almost always caved to Trump, so if Trump asks him to give Lara the seat, DeSantis will be unlikely to say no.

Aside from trying to cash in on her family name to obtain a position of power in the Senate, Lara Trump has also been using it for personal financial benefit by launching her own activewear collection that bears the Trump name.

“Activewear that makes you unstoppable! 💪 Discover collections designed for style, comfort, and performance. All made in USA, because you deserve the best,” reads one Instagram post from her activewear brand.

She is also trying to launch her own music career.

Lara Trump released an absolutely cringe-inducing music video in August for her song “Hero.”

Her music was produced by the same guy who produced the song “Justice for All” sung by the J6 Prison Choir—a group of people imprisoned for their actions at the Capitol insurrection. Among the 15 members of the group are people who “were charged with assaulting police, using weapons such as a crowbar, sticks and chemical spray, including against Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died the next day,” according to The Washington Post.

She may not be a Trump by blood, but she’s sure got the family’s grifting gene down.