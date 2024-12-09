There’s a new stench wafting out of the Donald Trump factory of crap. Trump has a brand-new set of fragrances for men and for women, named “Fight Fight Fight,” in reference to the shooting event in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

Trump announced the ad with a picture of him and first lady Jill Biden sitting next to each other during a ceremony to mark the reopening of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. The caption read, “A fragrance your enemies can't resist!”

While Americans wait for Trump to formulate coherent “concepts of a plan” for the American health care system, they can spend $199 to buy a cologne for men or a perfume for women. What the two fragrances smell like hasn’t been reported. Maybe blood, sweat, and baby powder? Whatever bronzer smells like?

The image on the box of Trump’s “Fight, Fight, Fight” scent is a clear homage to the photo of Trump raising his fist after the assassination attempt that was used widely by his campaign during the election cycle, but it is not identical image. Gone is any strain on his face, any blood, and any Secret Service shielding him. Whether that is because the Associated Press fixed the licensing error on the images that Trump exploited to sell photo books, or simply a marketing decision, is hard to say.

Photographers of the event worried that the images of Trump and his bloody ear would become “photoganda” in the MAGA cult of personality. That’s exactly what has happened.

But Trump isn’t just selling stink. He’s gone into the mobile gaming realm. Last week, Trump’s son Eric promoted preorders for a new Trump Golf game set to drop in the summer of 2025. The game will reportedly offer in-app purchases of specialty virtual golf clubs ranging from the $9.99 Trump Gold club to the $99 Trump Noir club.

According to the creators of the game, you too can “Become Trump.” Maybe they mean you can waste millions of taxpayer dollars playing golf instead of helping the people that voted for you? One thing is for sure: Winning in Trump Golf will likely result in receiving the same kind of made-up trophies as Trump gets.

Add it to the list of gold-looking crap Trump sells and will continue to sell long past his mortal expiration date.

