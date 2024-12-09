GOP Rep. Mark Alford of Missouri proposed on Monday that programs like Social Security and Medicare be cut to appease the incoming Trump administration’s bogus Department of Government Efficiency—aka billionaire Elon Musk’s vanity project.
DOGE (yes, it’s named like the meme and the cryptocurrency) is being led by Musk and fellow billionaire tech bro Vivek Ramaswamy and aims to cut $2 trillion in government spending.
In an appearance on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria,” Alford argued that the key social safety net programs need to go on the chopping block in order to meet this goal.