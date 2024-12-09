Fox News commentators Harris Faulkner and Larry Kudlow classed up the airwaves Monday by sleazily suggesting that first lady Jill Biden is attracted to Donald Trump and his “power.”

Kudlow kicked off the rancid ramblings during a discussion of the first lady’s attendance at the Saturday reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, and her interaction with Trump.

“There's no question in my mind that Jill Biden voted for Donald Trump,” Kudlow said. “I think Joe may have, but I'm certain Jill had because they were flirting so much in the thing," he claimed, prompting cackles from the other people on the panel.

President Joe Biden did not attend the festivities and Trump was seated near the first lady. The two were photographed chatting cordially, which was apparently enough for right-wingers to launch into depraved fantasies.

Trump’s late addition to the ceremony forced French officials to stick President Emanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, between the incoming president and Jill Biden, saving our first lady from having to listen to Trump blather away.

But that didn’t stop the Fox News hosts from casting aspersions her way.

"I mean, clearly, she gravitates to power," Faulkner added, prompting hoots and whoops from other lowlifes in the studio. "Yeah, I'm just going to say it because it's the truth. So she's gravitating toward power and the shiniest object in the room at that moment, the one with the really good lighting, Molly, is Donald Trump. So she goes over and she kind of soaks that lighting up."

Not to be outdone, the morally decrepit Trump used images from the event to help hype the announcement of his latest scam: a cologne that manages to be offensive to the nostrils and the eyes. He promoted its release with an image of him and the first lady at the ceremony.

“A fragrance your enemies can't resist!” read the caption.

The Fox News hosts’ debased stances are just a reflection of the moral degeneracy prevalent in the Republican Party. Whether it’s ignoring Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth’s history of womanizing, alleged sexual assault, and alcoholism, or not making a peep when on-air “talent” Jesse Watters joked about Vice President Kamala Harris being raped, the message is clear: The conservative movement has lost every ounce of integrity with Trump at the helm.

