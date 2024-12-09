A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

The clock is ticking on TikTok—unless Trump steps in

As usual, Trump is flip-flopping, this time on the TikToking.

New report: Millions will lose health insurance from GOP negligence

As if health care isn’t bad enough.

Cartoon: Kash Patel's FBI list

We’re sure he’s checked it twice.

AOC is running to be top Democrat on this powerful committee

Will the committee go for fresh blood?

Lara Trump wants to be a senator so bad she quit the RNC

You’ve gotta love her “proven record” of milking nepotism.

White House stands strong as reporters skewer Biden pardon

It’s all about a united front.

What does martial law look like in the US?

We can certainly look to other countries for some answers.

Explaining the Right: Why are Republicans pushing weather-weapon laws?

The short answer is they love a good conspiracy.

What the Media Missed: Trump’s awful administration and determined Democrats

If you’re tuned in to cable news, you’re not even getting half of the story.

Trump has more kooky plans for America

Trump’s “Meet the Press” interview was full of his half-baked ideas.

The Cabinet should reflect leadership, ethics, and a commitment to civil rights

The Southern Poverty Law Center makes its case.

Wanna work for Trump? There’s a loyalty test for that

It’s not quite jumping through rings of fire, but it’s close.

Trump still wants to kill the ACA. Here’s why that might backfire

The public wants much more than “concepts of a plan.”

Biden goes AWOL as Trump begins right-wing takeover

With a month of his term left to go, where is Joe?



