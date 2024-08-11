“Prominent” MAGA-world influencers are boycotting Dunkin’ Donuts because they say the company is boycotting the right-wing video platform Rumble by not advertising there. You might know Rumble as the super racist version of YouTube. Ironically, its chief executive Chris Pavlovski claimed the platform “will not be bullied by cancel culture.”

Right-wing extremists are the only ones who can do the bullying and the canceling around here! So look out, Dunkin’. Your 13,200 locations are now added to a very long list of targets for MAGA hate, from Amazon to yoga and everything in between. Some recent highlights:

This is one of the longest running feuds in MAGA land, preceding the MAGA movement itself. Back in 1995, the Florida Baptist Convention and other groups started boycotting everything Disney because the company decided to extend health insurance coverage to same-sex partners of employees. Then came Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney’s opposition to his “don’t say gay” bill. Olaf must die! (Along with all his merchandise.)

This boycott crossed borders. Doritos Spain unveiled a social media campaign with Spanish transgender influencer Samantha Hudson. The company ended its contract with Hudson when some pretty awful comments she made when she was a teenager surfaced.

MAGA has had a problem with Budweiser for years, since it ran a pro-immigrant Super Bowl ad in 2017, just before Donald Trump instituted his immigration ban and tensions were high over his plans. Things settled down until the company hired a trans influencer named Dylan Mulvaney for a campaign in 2023. Things then got really stupid, culminating with has-been “rapper” Kid Rock posting a video of himself shooting up cases of the beer.

Seriously, Oreos. "I do not like gay cookies," Newsmax host Greg Kelly wrote on Twitter. The cookies were deemed “gay” when Oreo sponsored a short film together with advocacy group PFLAG depicting a young man preparing to come out to his grandmother by practicing in front of his family. The horror!

This is a personal favorite. Back in 2017, Keurig decided to stop advertising on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show because he is an objectively awful person (and because the coffee company was subject to a consumer movement asking the company to stop advertising on Fox). Hannity was so inflamed he called for a boycott. But since coffee makers aren’t something you buy everyday, unlike snacks or beer, Hannity fans responded by smashing up their coffee makers—which they had already spent money on. Perfect.

Those on the right really do hate children, don’t they? The toy company came under MAGA fire in 2023 for a campaign in the U.K. that featured a video titled "the A-Z of awesome—a LEGO celebration of the beautiful, powerful language of the LGBTQIA+ community." The company was accused of producing “transgender building sets” targeted at 5-year-olds by Caitlyn Jenner's political action committee Fairness First. The company clarified: "The information on Twitter is false. We have not released any LGBTQIA+ sets aimed at children. A-Z of Awesome was a marketing campaign released last year that featured sets built by our amazing adult fans. None of these sets are for sale." Sigh.

7. Chick-fil-A.

A onetime darling of the far right for its then-CEO’s vocal opposition to marriage equality, the company was disowned by the right in 2023 for trying to diversify its workforce.

8. Cracker Barrel.

The company that was once notorious for being the target of a lawsuit accusing it of “widespread racism, from segregating black customers in the smoking section to denying them service,” got on the bad side of the far right last year when it went “woke.” The crime? Celebrating Pride Month on the company website, along with a picture of rocking chairs painted in the colors of the rainbow.

Remember in 2020, when NASCAR decided it wasn’t such a good idea to have the Confederate flag at its events? Yeah, that.

Just how hard is it for these people to be surrounded by companies, products, and people that might espouse different ideas and values? This hard:

x Charlie Kirk: "I'm going through my refrigerator and I'm starting to ask the question: Was this ketchup bottle woke? Is this mustard? I mean, literally." pic.twitter.com/ncSHJR12v3 — Media Matters (@mmfa) June 13, 2023

