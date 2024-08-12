More voters trust Vice President Kamala Harris than Donald Trump on the economy, according to a new poll. It’s the first time a Democrat has led Trump on the issue this cycle.

The new poll, conducted on behalf of the Financial Times/University of Michigan Ross School of Business, shows that 42% of registered voters trust Harris most on the economy, while 41% trust Trump most. It’s the first time this poll has shown “the Democratic presidential candidate leading Trump on the economy since it began tracking voter sentiment on the issue nearly a year ago, the Financial Times reports.

While Harris’s lead is statistically insignificant, what is not insignificant is the change since she replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate, gaining 7 percentage points on his result in last month’s poll.

The economy under Biden has been doing quite well, with the strongest recovery any nation has made post-pandemic, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

“[T]he United States has performed better than other G7 economies (and the Euro area) with real GDP just 1.4 percent below trend,” Treasury reported last June. “The fast recovery in the United States reflects a more complete recovery in domestic consumption. In fact, U.S. household consumption expenditures returned to their pre-pandemic trend by the second quarter of 2021.”

The Biden administration in fact oversaw substantial gains in the GDP, employment, and wage growth. In fact, earlier this year, wages finally started growing faster than inflation. Biden’s economic recovery is absolutely real, but voters have stubbornly refused to accept that as fact.

Until now, it seems.

