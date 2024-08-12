A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

As Harris offers voters joy, Trump spirals and sheds supporters

If you thought Trump had already lost his grip on reality, wait until you see this.

Tim Walz isn’t a radical—he’s given voters what they want

Trump called out Walz’s radical agenda of … *checks notes* … giving hungry kids lunch?

JD Vance's awkward troll of Kamala Harris is another giant fail

The vice president of cringe content strikes again.

'I'm all in': Women governors come out strong for Harris

“Women governors know something about being an executive.”

Tim Walz has a history of putting people over politics

His vote on the Affordable Care Act exemplifies his lifelong service to others.

Cartoon: The week in weird

Hard to believe all this happened in a week.

GOP Senate candidates find new ways to shoot themselves in the foot

Well, Republicans do have a pro-gun platform …

America runs on dumbness: MAGA is now boycotting donuts

Add it to the list, alongside Budweiser, Lego, Oreos, and many everyday products.

Kansas City is latest victim in red states’ war on their blue cities

So much for small government.

NRA is seeing red over super popular Harris-Walz camo hat

The hot new accessory has already raked in about $2 million for the campaign.

