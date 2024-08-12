Fox News' nepo-baby correspondent Peter Doocy got shellacked by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday when he made a clumsy attempt to start beef between Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

During a press briefing, Doocy attempted to conflate a new set of Harris campaign ads touting border security policies with a criticism of the Biden administration.

“How long have you guys known that Vice President Harris does not think that President Biden is effective with his border policy?” Doocy asked.

“You’re making a huge jump,” Jean-Pierre responded. “She did not say this. This is something that you are assuming. I don’t understand why you would assume that. It’s not true.”

Doocy kept on digging.

“She has a campaign ad where she is saying they need more Border Patrol agents. If President Biden is doing such a good job why do they need more border agents?” Doocy asked before being cut off by Jean-Pierre. The press secretary then reminded him that Biden also wanted more border agents, and would have been able to hire them if Donald Trump and his GOP cohorts weren’t such craven politicians.

You know who's getting in the way? You know who is getting in the way? Republicans in Congress. They're getting in the way. You know who else is getting in the way? The former president, Donald Trump. He's getting in the way. I mean, I don't—there's no daylight here. I'm not understanding the question because there's no daylight. The president believes that as well. And he's worked towards doing that. There's a bipartisan—I know you guys probably get sick of me saying this, but there was—there was a bipartisan agreement that was on the table, that the president worked through for a couple of months with Republicans in the Senate, and Democrats. They were told not to move forward, because it would help Joe Biden, by the former president. That's their decision.

The conservative movement is in a bad place as the Harris-Walz Democratic ticket’s popularity grows and the right-wing landscape’s talking points grow stale.

This isn’t the first time Doocy has attempted to create this weird narrative, and it isn’t the first time Jean-Pierre has had to publicly embarrass him for doing so. But something about Monday’s display feels desperate—even for Doocy.

