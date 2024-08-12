Monday night, Donald Trump returned to X and joined a Spaces conversation with Elon Musk.

It was, objectively, a disaster for Trump.

Thanks to a duplicitous, double-standards media, Trump has avoided the kind of “cognitive decline” stories that reporters couldn’t stop writing about President Joe Biden. Heck, The New York Times wrote dozens of stories about Biden’s age in the wake of the first presidential debate. But Trump? His increasingly unhinged rants and inability to go on the campaign trail don’t even muster a raised eyebrow.

After his “conversation” with Musk, however, it’s going to be impossible for the media to ignore. It wasn’t just his inability to have a straight conversation with Musk. We know Trump is no longer capable of expressing a coherent thought. It was worse than that.

Trump had a bizarre lisp the entire event, slurring words with the letter “s.”

Listen for yourself:

x Trump sounds like he has a lisp pic.twitter.com/3C8fhUmfdE — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) August 13, 2024

More:

x "It'll be unbelievable" -- Trump says one of his first acts will be to "close up the Department of Education" and cites states like Iowa and Idaho as examples of places that are doing well. Elon says he's making a good point. pic.twitter.com/CrgfCF4oaD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2024

This is not a Trump we’ve heard before. So what’s going on?

Some posited that not being on camera, perhaps Trump took out his dentures, thinking he didn’t need to worry about how he looked. Others wonder about neurological issues.

All we know is that something is amiss, it’s weird, and if the Beltway doesn’t ask questions, they are broken beyond repair.