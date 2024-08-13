A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Media kept Trump's hack under wraps, but couldn't get enough of Clinton's emails

What a difference a candidate makes.

'A display of two planet-sized egos': Media reacts to Trump-Musk interview

All the colorful phrasing used to describe it was the most interesting thing about the interview.

Freedom Caucus promises chaos when Congress returns next month

Because if there’s one thing this caucus is good at it, it’s preventing Congress from having the freedom to get things done.

Cartoon: When did she turn black?

More importantly, when did Donald Trump turn orange?

New poll shows Kamala Harris gaining voters' trust on the economy

You better believe that Trump is big mad.

Trump's conversation with Musk is even bigger disaster than expected

Coherent thoughts? Not from Trump.

Here's why pro-Palestinian protests targeting Harris will backfire

Pro-Palestinians protesters are right to be frustrated, but undermining Kamala Harris’ campaign could hurt their cause.

Would-be spoiler drops Nebraska Senate bid, buoying independent hopeful

The Legal Marijuana NOW Party is making some big moves.

Fox News reporter gets schooled by White House press secretary—again

Fox News’ Peter Doocy fails miserably to start a beef between Harris and President Joe Biden.

Democrats to pick nominee for seat that got away in '22

Wisconsin Democrats gear up to take their seat back.



