Happy Tuesday, and welcome to another primary night on the road to November! Tonight features four states, with some intriguing contests on board. Two states (Connecticut and Vermont) have already got the ball rolling, but most of our attention is centered on the midwest: Wisconsin and Minnesota. Wisconsin has a couple of key House primaries, as well as two ballot questions put forward by the GOP state legislature to further strip power from Gov. Tony Evers, for the immense crime of (checks notes) being a Democrat. Meanwhile, in Minnesota, we have a Republican Senate primary that promises to be a hoot, and several House races to keep at least one eye on.