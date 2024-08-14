Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made his first solo campaign appearance Tuesday since becoming the Democratic vice presidential nominee and made it very clear that he stands with workers.

His speech, in front of thousands of union members at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees convention in Los Angeles, was delivered as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump came under fire for anti-labor (and possibly illegal) rhetoric during his interview with Elon Musk on X Monday night.

Walz pointed out that Trump’s economic policies are most beneficial to billionaires like Trump and Musk.

“I don't know, but I'm guessing billionaires aren't waiting for their Social Security check to come in to get by,” Walz said. “But I know people who are, like my mom, who depends on her entire retirement, on Social Security benefits that she earned, by the way. We should have every expectation that we’re not cutting taxes for the wealthiest while we hurt the most vulnerable amongst us.”

Walz reminded the audience that these terrible policies are part of Project 2025, the very unpopular extremist blueprint for the next Republican-controlled government. Trump has tried to distance himself from the fascist scheme, even though 140 of his current and former advisers and staffers helped draft the plan.

"So be clear: Trump’s playing dumb. ‘Oh, I don't know about 2025,’” Walz said. “I'm a football coach at heart, and I'll tell you one thing I know for sure is if you're going to take the time to draw up a playbook, you're damn sure going to use it. So don’t think that they’re not going to use that playbook they drew up.”

Walz didn’t let Trump’s VP pick, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, off the hook for his abhorrent lack of labor credentials.

“I’ll tell you, his running mate, I don't know if that was a value add to his campaign or not,” Walz said about Vance. “But he's one of four senators, four, that has never cast a vote on a pro-worker bill in his life.”

And the Minnesota governor wasn’t done slamming the fake hillbilly venture capitalist.

“A stopped clock is right twice a day,” Walz said. “This guy can't get it right once—not once for workers."

