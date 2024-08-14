New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, convicted of bribery and acting as a foreign agent last month, is scheduled to resign in one week, and Gov. Phil Murphy has not divulged who he will name to take the senior senator’s place.

By Sophie Nieto-Munoz, for the New Jersey Monitor

In a CNN interview Tuesday morning, Murphy said he’s in the “final stages” of selecting Menendez’s interim successor, who would replace the senator until his term ends Jan. 3. Murphy said he will choose “somebody who’s got Jersey first in everything they do.”

“I promise, folks, it’ll be someone who will stand up for New Jersey’s values and interests, and do a heck of a job,” he said.

Menendez announced last month that he will resign from the Senate effective Aug. 20. The senator, who was found guilty of taking bribes in exchange for wielding his influence in foreign matters and domestic criminal cases, has maintained his innocence but said he does not want his legal battle to detract from the Senate’s work.

Murphy noted Tuesday that first lady Tammy Murphy—who waged a brief campaign to win election to the Senate earlier this year—has said she does not want to be considered for the appointment.

“Beyond that, I’m going to have to leave you hanging,” the governor told CNN News Central host Kate Bolduan.

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim (D-03) and Republican Curtis Bashaw will face off in November for the chance to represent New Jersey in the Senate starting next year. As of Tuesday, Menendez is also running in November’s election as an independent candidate. The deadline for him to withdraw is Friday.

Republicans have urged Murphy not to appoint Kim and instead pick a caretaker who is not interested in the job beyond the temporary appointment.