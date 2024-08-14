Sen. Mitch McConnell has done a lot for this country. Sorry. Make that “to.” He's done a lot to this country. Things like stealing two Supreme Court seats, creating the constant debt ceiling crisis, and surrendering his party to Donald Trump.

McConnell has promised to step down as Republican leader in the Senate in November. Considering his role in destroying the courts, warping the Senate, and elevating Trump above the law, it seems only right to send McConnell a going-away present, as he is the longest-serving Senate leader in history.

And what better present than what McConnell called his "worst nightmare” scenario.

That nightmare isn’t just a win by Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. It’s more than that. What really worries McConnell is a Democratic clean sweep.

“Let's assume our worst nightmare: the Democrats went to the White House, the House, the Senate," McConnell said during his Aug. 7 keynote speech at the National Conference of State Legislatures Legislative Summit.

If that happened, McConnell warned Republicans, “The first thing they'll do is get rid of the filibuster. Second, you'll have two new states, D.C. [and] Puerto Rico. That's four new Democratic senators in perpetuity.”

A Democratic White House, House, and Senate all working together to provide statehood to Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, (assuming that’s what Puerto Ricans want, which is complicated) helping to alleviate the lopsided representation of sparsely populated red states in the Senate and Electoral College. And Democratic Senate leadership finally abolishing the filibuster, meaning everything doesn’t have to fight for the approval of Republican leadership before it can pass.

And now, about that Supreme Court …

“If they get those two new states and pack the Supreme Court, they’ll get what they want,” McConnell said.

We can only dream, Mitch. We can only dream.

