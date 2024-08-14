A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Happy 89th birthday, Social Security!

Let’s celebrate this lifeline for millions of Americans.

Vance’s failed agricultural startup broke big promises to Appalachia

It’s no surprise that JD Vance helped deliver a “grueling hell on earth” of a work experience.

Cartoon: Give and let die

What’s a couple of dollars between dying friends?

Seth Meyers recaps Trump's awful 3 weeks in 3 hilarious minutes

One can miss A LOT of news in three weeks.

Vibe checks out: New poll shows Harris has reignited Democratic enthusiasm

Apparently “hope” is a great thing to have.

House GOP launches new BS probe against Harris

It should be as much fun watching Republicans prosecute the “border czar” as it was the “Biden crime family.”

Trump and Musk may be in hot water after disastrous X interview

Words have consequences.

Missouri Republicans tried to keep abortion off the ballot. They failed

They didn’t even use a new playbook.

Walz rips Trump and Vance for being anti-labor: 'Can't get it right'

Trump is for many things—like a dictatorship, billionaires, and himself—but workers’ rights definitely aren’t on that list.



