Donald Trump was set to give a speech on the economy while campaigning in Asheville, North Carolina, Wednesday. To no one’s surprise, the Republican presidential nominee did not understand the assignment.

If you were hoping to learn about Trump’s big plans to make the economy work for more Americans … your wait continues. The first item on his MAGA agenda? Vice President Kamala Harris is on the cover of Time magazine, and it’s bugging Trump something fierce.

x Trump spends his “economy speech” complaining about Kamala Harris being on the cover of TIME Magazine pic.twitter.com/wU5UfWsqkU — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 14, 2024

Trump hates windmills and renewable energy. On Wednesday, he polished off one of his golden oldies and reenacted a theoretical conversation between a husband and wife who have recently installed wind turbines.

x Trump says he opposes wind energy because he thinks his TV would turn off when the wind isn’t blowing pic.twitter.com/pRgZeT1OtZ — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 14, 2024

Trump then leaned into his long list of grievances. For example, everybody is always reminding people about how Trump mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic. Why doesn’t anyone ever credit him for the “outfits” he created?

Yes, he said “outfits.”

x Trump claims he never got credit for “the outfits” his administration produced during Covid pic.twitter.com/VZniyxrVoT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 14, 2024

Trump also repeated his newest lie: that he, not President Joe Biden and Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act, are responsible for lowering insulin prices for Americans on Medicare.

x Trump: “$35 insulin... I did that. I did the insulin”



Fact check: This is a blatant lie. Trump did not cap insulin costs, Biden-Harris did for seniors through the Inflation Reduction Act. Trump’s Project 2025 wants to repeal it, which would raise insulin costs for over a million… pic.twitter.com/L3gpTEoRgM — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 14, 2024

So what’s Trump’s big vision for the economy? Not sure—something about windmills, I guess?

