Donald Trump was set to give a speech on the economy while campaigning in Asheville, North Carolina, Wednesday. To no one’s surprise, the Republican presidential nominee did not understand the assignment.
If you were hoping to learn about Trump’s big plans to make the economy work for more Americans … your wait continues. The first item on his MAGA agenda? Vice President Kamala Harris is on the cover of Time magazine, and it’s bugging Trump something fierce.
Trump hates windmills and renewable energy. On Wednesday, he polished off one of his golden oldies and reenacted a theoretical conversation between a husband and wife who have recently installed wind turbines.
Trump then leaned into his long list of grievances. For example, everybody is always reminding people about how Trump mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic. Why doesn’t anyone ever credit him for the “outfits” he created?
Yes, he said “outfits.”
Trump also repeated his newest lie: that he, not President Joe Biden and Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act, are responsible for lowering insulin prices for Americans on Medicare.
So what’s Trump’s big vision for the economy? Not sure—something about windmills, I guess?
Let’s help get Kamala Harris elected in November. Donate what you can, now!
Help turnout Democratic voters this election. Click here to sign up for writing postcards to swing states.