Donald Trump continues to weirdly obsess over the size of the crowds at Vice President Kamala Harris’ rallies and brag about his own, even as his fellow Republicans beg him to let it go and talk about literally anything else.

It all kicked off with a bizarre (and entirely false) claim that an image of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, arriving on the tarmac for a rally in Michigan included an artificially generated crowd.

"There's all kinds of video evidence and people who were there, who have proven that false. Can you tell us why you made that claim?” a reporter asked Trump on Wednesday as he left an early voting site in Palm Beach, Florida.

"Well, I can't say what was there, who was there. I can only tell you about ours,” Trump said, sidestepping the question. “We have the biggest crowds ever in the history of politics. We have crowds that nobody's ever seen before,” Trump insisted, “and we continue to have that. We have a level of enthusiasm that nobody's seen before.”

Trump's fixation on crowd size goes back many years, but the fact that it’s a current campaign talking point has drawn criticism from Republicans—some of whom may be positioning themselves for a MAGA demise.

Former GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, not known for being a Trump antagonist, told Fox News Monday that Trump needed to “[s]top questioning the size of her crowds” and focus on issues.

On Tuesday MAGA knee-bender and former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley took advantage of a Fox News interview to promote herself and criticize her former rival’s campaign strategy.

“[Trump’s] campaign is not going to win, talking about crowd sizes,” she said. “It's not going to win talking about what race Kamala Harris is, it's not going to win talking about whether she's dumb. It's not.”

This isn’t a new phenomenon for the notably egotistical Trump. He famously took office and then tried to lie about the crowd size at his inauguration, claiming more than 1.5 million people showed up (estimates put that number closer to 200,000). Five years ago, while Trump was campaigning to eventually lose to President Joe Biden, he also obsessed about his crowd sizes.

The last few weeks have been tough for Trump. The MAGA leader seems especially agitated by soaring enthusiasm around the Harris-Walz ticket, and the terrible vibes around his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, can’t be helping his mood.

During an Aug. 8 press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump boasted that “in history for any country, nobody’s had crowds like I have.” He even claimed that his speech on Jan. 6, 2021 was attended by the same amount of people, if not more, than attended Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963.

Surprise: He was lying.

