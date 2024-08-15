The Republican presidential ticket is getting weirder—and more misogynistic—by the day.

Donald Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, has already bombed with voters—and particularly with women. Newly unearthed audio from an interview he did in 2020 is definitely not going to help.

Heartland Signal obtained a snippet of audio from Vance’s appearance on a podcast called “The Portal,” during which Vance and host Eric Weinstein carried on a vapid, pseudointellectual conversation about the pitfalls of “hyper-liberalized” economics. It’s not a scintillating listen—that is, until you hear what they really believe about women and their place in society.

When Weinstein posited that “the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female” is for grandmothers to help raise their grandchildren, Vance agreed, with a clear “Yes.” Once the ovaries shut down—that’s it! No more need for older women unless they’ve got grandkids to chase after.

It gets even worse.

Vance agreed when Weinstein said it’s a "weird, unadvertised feature of marrying an Indian woman" to get free child care from her mother. He didn’t say a word about the gross cultural stereotype or this description of his marriage. Instead, the GOP’s nominee for vice president just talked about how great it was that his professional mother-in-law took a yearlong sabbatical from her job as a biology professor to take care of his kid. (As if Silicon Valley venture capitalist Vance couldn’t afford to pay for child care.)

So childless cat ladies are useless, as are women who are too old to bear children—unless they’re providing free child care. That’s going to go over well with the older women he’s already underwater with.

Right now, he’s not sitting well with any women in Civiqs polling, which shows him 26 points in the hole.

But check where he's at with women age 18-34. That’s the age group most likely to get pregnant—and they know how dangerous he is when it comes to reproductive freedom.

The only reason he’s not as far underwater with women overall is because those age 50-64 dislike him slightly less—53% unfavorable to 35% favorable—and those numbers improve slightly among those over age 65, at 54% unfavorable to 38% favorable.

He’d better enjoy those less awful numbers from older women while he can. Once they hear about how he only wants them around for free childcare, any scrap of goodwill he had left will go down the tubes.

