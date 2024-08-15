The wind energy industry strongly signaled this week that it is ready to produce more renewable electricity for America, and that it’s optimistic about the direction of the election in November.

On Wednesday, the Interior Department held an auction for the right to develop offshore wind farms. The bids were watched closely, not just because these were desirable, shallow-water sites off the coast of Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, but also because the last such auction—a Gulf of Mexico auction in July—was canceled due to lack of interest.

Part of the disinterest in that July auction came from lower-quality winds in the lease area. But it was also due to Donald Trump’s May announcement that should he return to the White House, he would cancel offshore wind projects “on day one.”

However, in this latest auction, bids came in at about $93 million. Those bids calmed a lot of fears about the industry’s future. And they show which way the wind is blowing since Vice President Kamala Harris entered this year’s presidential race.

As Politico reported on Wednesday, President Joe Biden set a goal of developing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power in the United States. His administration has approved nine commercial-scale offshore projects and there were plans for up to 12 more leases of potential sites in the next five years.

However, Trump has strongly opposed offshore wind. That includes telling ridiculous lies that windmills kill whales. Much of Trump’s animosity might stem from his losing battle to keep wind turbines from being built within sight of one of his Scottish golf courses.

Wind turbines generate electricity at the Block Island Wind Farm on July 07, 2022 near Block Island, Rhode Island.

But Harris is expected to pick up where Biden started, offering strong support to offshore wind development.

The fact that this latest auction brought in strong bids, while the previous auction was canceled and another in May generated a disappointing response, likely reflects a renewed belief that money invested in these auctions won’t just end up being the victim of a climate-denying Trump on dictator day.

The area auctioned on Wednesday has the potential to generate up to 6.3 gigawatts of electricity, enough to power up to 2 million homes.

