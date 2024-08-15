A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

State of the Race: Where the polls stand before the DNC

How well-positioned is Kamala Harris to win in November?

Trump turns his speech on the economy into a greatest hits of weirdness

You think you’ve heard it all, and yet …

Seniors could save $1.5B on prescriptions, thanks to Biden and Harris

It doesn’t end there.

Kamala Harris doesn't owe the national press anything

Where we’re going, we don’t need sit-down interviews with the press.

Shocker: JD Vance said more gross things about women

Love to listen to a level-headed discussion of the “purpose of the postmenopausal female.”

Don’t worry, Donald Trump’s legal troubles haven't gone away

Despite the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling, he still might not dodge justice.

Even Republicans are embarrassed by Trump’s crowd-size obsession

Being deified by the MAGA faithful isn’t enough for this guy.

Harris surges in polls, cash, crowds—and this crucial factor

All eyes on—wait, Indiana?

Evangelicals for Harris ad reminds voters Trump is anything but faithful

“Is there any greater denial of Christ … than to say ‘I do not need His forgiveness’?”

Trump and DeSantis butt heads one more time in nasty and expensive legislative race

The battle for the ugly heart of conservatism continues.

Click here to see more cartoons.