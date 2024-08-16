A cartoon by Brian McFadden
This cartoon is too wordy for alt-text, so I put a full transcription after the break.
Transcription of comic:
(panel 1 - Title in the style of the Trump/Vance logo.)
Leaked Emails from the Trump Campaign
(panel 2 - An email from Roger Stone.)
Subject: HACKED!
From: Roger Stone
Hey man,
I clicked a link for Nixon nudes (for research purposes only), but it turned out to be a phishing attack.
Just a heads up.
Whoops,
Rog
(panel 3 - An email from Kevin Sorbo.)
Subject: RNC SPEAKING SLOT?
From: Kevin Sorbo
Mr. President,
Why didn't I get a spot at the convention? I was more famous than Hulk Hogan for a few minutes in the '90s.
No worries though! If you want, I can post a really racist tweet about your new opponent. Let me know.
Kevin
(panel 4 - An email from Stephen Cheung.)
Subject: EPSTEIN'S PLANE
From: Steven Cheung
Boss,
We've leased Epstein's plane while yours is in for repairs. I don't anticipate any bad press from this.
Steven
P.S. Because you've stiffed so many contractors, none will agree to get the Dershowitz stains out.
(panel 5 - An email from J.D. Vance.)
Subject: WRONG RALLY LOCATION?
From: JD Vance
Dear Sir,
No one's here and there wasn't any advance work done. Please send me the correct location and I'll hop on a bus A.S.A.P.
JD
(panel 6 - An email from A.G. Sulzberger.)
Subject: ALL GOOD
From: A.G. Sulzberger
President Trump,
Don't worry. We're not going to make a whole thing about your emails because we want you to win.
Maggie says hi.
Dash