House Republicans took a break from recess Thursday evening to hold a conference call to warn members that they have to “want” to win this election, because they’re getting beat right now on fundraising.

National Republican Committee Chair Richard Hudson of North Carolina led the call, and warned GOP members that Vice President Harris’ fundraising juggernaut is a threat and members need to step up their fundraising and stay on message or else they could “lose the country” this election.

“We still have a great shot to grow our majority. But the Democrats are at the gates—hauling in hundreds of millions of dollars in the last few weeks,” he told members, Punchbowl News reported. “If we’re going to accomplish our goal of growing our majority, I need you to want it.”

To emphasize the need for members in safe seats to help out their colleagues, Speaker Mike Johnson announced he’s transferring $4 million of his funds to the NRCC, and Conference Chair Elise Stefanik said she’s coughing up $2 million to the NRCC, to the New York GOP, and to candidates.

They are justified in being on low-level panic. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee had a record second quarter this year, reporting in July that they had raised $44 million to the NRCC’s $37 million. The DCCC had its best online fundraising day, nearly $1 million, with Harris’ announcement.

“The DCCC has raised $210.8 million cycle-to-date and has $87.9 million cash-on-hand—$17.1 million more than the NRCC,” the organization said when it released that one-day fundraising haul. And that’s as of the end of July. Democrats saw a second big fundraising haul with Harris’ announcement of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

But it’s not just the money Hudson warned members against. "Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are the most left-wing ticket in history,” he said. “If we aren't disciplined in repeating that message—we could lose this country.”

Asking that crowd—whose watchword since they took the majority has been “chaos”—to be “disciplined” will work just about as well trying to convince Donald Trump to settle down and stay on message.

