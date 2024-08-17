Right-wingers are all up in their feelings because Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz joked around with Vice President Kamala Harris about how he eats “white guy tacos.”

The Harris-Walz campaign released a 10-minute video Thursday of the duo sitting down to talk in Detroit’s Aretha’s Jazz Cafe. The exchange in question begins with the two in mid-conversation, when Walz says, “... like, I have ‘white guy tacos.’”

“What does that mean? Like, mayonnaise and tuna? What’re you doing?” Harris jokes. Walz takes the joke even further by claiming, “black pepper is the top of the spice level in Minnesota.”

The rest of the video consists of the two talking about their lives growing up, the music they listened to, and their first cars—general getting-to-know-you kind of banter.

But according to the MAGA “Fuck your feelings” crowd, this video is super harmful and racist! The group of people best known for calling anybody who doesn’t like fascism a “snowflake” is deeply offended by this cute culinary conversation.

Here’s right-wing pseudointellectual and disgusting human being Ben Shapiro arguing that colonialism is proof that white people do so like spices!

x See, folks, it's funny that white people hate spices! Not racist at all! Just funny!



(FACT CHECK: Europeans liked spices so much that they literally got involved in several hundred years of war in order to determine control of the spice trade.) https://t.co/97FfVoiavx — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 16, 2024

“This isn’t cute. Walz is being used as a clown to mock white people,” Fox News contributor David Marcus wrote. “If Walz doesn’t like spicy food that’s fine, but it has nothing to do with being a white guy.”

Marcus realizes that white guy Walz is the one that told the joke, right?

White nationalist snake oil salesman Mike Cernovich stomped over to his X account to accuse Walz of lying about his spice preference and post this logic puzzle:

x “White people don’t use seasoning,” is a trope, there’s no set up, it’s not a bit. Would he like saying a white guy jumping around in black face is funny. You need more than a costume!



Tim Walz being a pathological liar who lies about anything is the punchline. https://t.co/oLHWwumhS4 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 16, 2024

Meanwhile, transphobic beard fetishist Matt Walsh decided to just be straight-up racist in a classic example of false equivalency.

x Crazy that a presidential candidate can just casually let out some blatant anti-white racism and nobody cares. Imagine if Donald Trump said that a “black guy taco” was made with fried chicken and watermelon. Nuclear meltdown. https://t.co/wIhu7xQ06A — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 16, 2024

A few reminders: Walz made a joke about himself; Donald Trump says racist things most of the time; and “white people taco night” is a long-running and popular joke that led to a catchy little ditty.

Enjoy not being offended by imaginary racism!

Republicans are panicking! Donate what you can to support these Daily Kos-endorsed Democratic candidates.